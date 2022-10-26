Games developers are turning to AI

Text to image generators used by art teams already

Hardware capability could be a limiting factor in the long term

Artificial intelligence (AI) may not be at the world domination stage but nonetheless its reach has expanded hugely in the past year. Programmes that scan hundreds of millions of images online to turn text prompts into new pictures are now widely available online. One industry this is already impacting is gaming: video game developers are already using them to inspire creative artwork and expect AI to produce further productivity gains as the technology develops.

In April, image generator DALL-E 2 was released by OpenAI. It was a big jump forward from DALL-E, which was released in 2021, as it allows the merging of two images. For example, rather than just generating a picture of a monkey, it can now generate one of a monkey on skis in the style of Van Gogh. DALL-E 2 is trained using hundreds of millions of images on the internet and a new image generation process called ‘diffusion’. This may not seem groundbreaking but it was a revelation when released – the spooky nature of the images has also raised questions about what can be considered art.