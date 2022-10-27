Check what's in your 'green' ETFs

While not as in vogue as last year, exchange traded funds (ETFs) with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) tilt are still going strong.

At the height of their popularity, in the final quarter of 2021, they accounted for 73 per cent of flows into European ETFs, according to Morningstar. But by the second quarter of 2022 this had dropped to 42 per cent.

But unlike the wider sector, which overall saw €7.9bn (£6.86bn) of outflows, in the three months to September 2022 ESG-tilted ETFs were still firmly in positive territory, having gathered €14.9bn (£12.9bn) of new money. Morningstar analysts wrote that within equities “there was a clear split between the mainstream and ESG segments of the market” and “ESG-themed routes were favoured by those who wanted to invest in equity strategies during these difficult times".