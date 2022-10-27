Shares I love: Alupar Investimento

- Alupar Investimento has high-quality operating cash-generative assets that are fully inflation protected
- It is benefiting from organic growth and improving cash returns
Charles Jillings, manager of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM), explains why he invests in Brazilian utility company Alupar Investimento (BR:ALUP11).
"In tempestuous times, infrastructure assets typically offer a relatively safe harbour and refuge from the volatility of economic cycles. Perhaps none more so than electricity transmission lines – heavily regulated natural monopolies that typically operate for decades with minimal downtime or overheads.