Shares I love: Alupar Investimento

Alupar Investimento has high-quality operating cash-generative assets that are fully inflation protected It is benefiting from organic growth and improving cash returns

Charles Jillings, manager of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM), explains why he invests in Brazilian utility company Alupar Investimento (BR:ALUP11).

"In tempestuous times, infrastructure assets typically offer a relatively safe harbour and refuge from the volatility of economic cycles. Perhaps none more so than electricity transmission lines – heavily regulated natural monopolies that typically operate for decades with minimal downtime or overheads.