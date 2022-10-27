Shell to hike dividend after super profits continue

Dividend, buybacks up as soaring earnings continue

Downward trend from Q2 driven by lower integrated gas earnings

Energy giant Shell (SHEL) is on track for a record year of profits, but its earnings may have peaked on a quarterly basis after its adjusted cash profits fell from the June quarter.

It was only a 7 per cent decline, to a still-high $21.5bn (£18.6bn), while working capital changes, higher capital spend and a further $1.4bn of other paper changes knocked the pretax profit down from $26bn in Q2 to $11.4bn.

Shell, like other North Sea oil and gas producers, was a target of a UK windfall tax that came in over the summer. This did not make a dent in the Q3 profits - the company reported a $361mn charge related to the levy but confirmed to media it would not actually be paying anything once the capital spending allowance offset is taken into consideration.

Year-to-date, the profit numbers are astronomic - the pretax profit stands at $48.4bn, compared to $13.6bn from this point a year ago. Shareholders will see both a continued buyback programme, worth $4bn across the next four months, while the dividend will climb to 28.75¢ a share, pending board approval.

The company’s capital spending guidance has remained at $23bn-$27bn for the year, with acquisitions in the renewables space outweighed by a $2bn spend on making US pipeline and terminal business Shell Midstream Partners 100 per cent owned, from 68.5 per cent.

This week, Shell also confirmed a new 9.4 per cent stake in the North Field South liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Qatar, estimated as a $30bn project overall. Spending is climbing in the space even as the majors have held back from sector-changing acquisitions - BP (BP) bought a biogas company for $3.3bn earlier this month, paying a 38 per cent premium on top of its already elevated share price.

Operationally in Q3, Shell saw a strong performance from the upstream division while integrated gas saw a 17 per cent decline in adjusted cash profits, to $5.4bn. Lower trading profits made the difference, as “seasonality and supply constraints” even hit Shell.

Analysts said this was still a better-than-expected performance given the relatively downbeat trading update from earlier in the month. Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said the pay-out had come down but was still above the company’s policy. “Shell maintains a cash flow from operations pay-out well above the 30 per cent-plus guidance for FY22 even with buybacks falling $2bn quarter on quarter (to $4bn in 4Q),” he said.

As we said last month, it’s hard to ignore the continued demand for Shell and BP’s products, as well as the significant investor returns. As a long-term stock though, we remain ambivalent given the potential for a rapid energy system shift following this oil and gas bull market. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 2,273p, 1 Sep 2022