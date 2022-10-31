Gas age coming to an end despite crisis, says IEA

International Energy Agency says there's around a decade until peak fossil fuel demand

A clean energy ramp up could quicken peak oil and gas, as the world is currently on track to hit 2.5 degrees of warming by 2100

Just as oil and gas companies remain on track for the most profitable year in their existence, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has reaffirmed its estimate of peak demand for fossil fuels: 2030 for gas and 2035 for oil. In the meantime, gas demand growth will slow to 0.4 per cent a year, the report said, compared with 2.3 per cent between 2010 and 2019.

Previous peak oil estimates by consultancy Rystad Energy had seen oil top out at over 106mn barrels per day (bopd), while the IEA has put it at 103mn bopd, driven by advanced economies shifting to electric vehicles. A quicker shift to EVs could bring that peak to as early as the mid-2020s, however.