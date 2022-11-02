Wizz Air nosedives to deeper loss

Reversed no-hedging policy

Revenue up against pre-pandemic

It was a tale of two quarters for Wizz Air (WIZZ). The budget airline, which focuses on Central and Eastern Europe and has expanded into the Middle East, said that operational performance “normalised” as the year went on, with flight cancellations and disruption returning to historical levels. Revenues in the second quarter were up by 41 per cent against the pre-pandemic rate, with strong cash profits of €218mn (£188mn) recorded. A pretty solid showing.