Rolls-Royce recovery is slow to sprout wings

It’s easy when arriving at packed airports with crowded shops and restaurants to think that the effects of Covid-19, at least economically, have largely dissipated.

For short-haul flights, especially in Europe, there’s lots of evidence that this is indeed the case. In the week ending 26 October, the number of flights from European airports reached 91 per cent of 2019 levels, according to Eurocontrol. Intra-European flights were only 7 per cent lower than pre-pandemic numbers.

Yet the persistently higher numbers of mask-wearers in airports shows that many people rightly remain cautious about new waves of infection. This cautiousness also extends to governments, and a look beyond Europe shows the aviation market has a long way to go before things are back to normal.