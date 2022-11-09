Buses block FirstGroup’s recovery

Strikes have 'limited' impact on rail division

Bus business hit by inflation and driver shortages

FirstGroup’s (FGP) half-year results are peppered with “challenges” and “uncertainties”. However, they are not necessarily where you expect to find them.

Train strikes have dominated the headlines for the past six months, but FirstGroup said the financial impact has been “relatively limited”. In the first half of 2022, First Rail grew its revenue by 38 per cent, and its adjusted operating profit jumped by 16 per cent to £55.4mn – 8 per cent higher than broker Peel Hunt's estimate.