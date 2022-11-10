The problem with novel income strategies

Princess Private Equity (PEY) appears not to be making friends. An announcement made on 2 November that the trust would suspend its second interim dividend for the 2022 financial year saw the share price plunge, with investors seemingly dismayed about the freeze and the lack of clarity on any reinstatement of the payout. Investec analysts described the suspension as a “deeply disappointing development”, asking why the trust hadn’t eased off on its programme of new investments beforehand in order to protect the dividend.

Princess seemed to run into some very specific problems, with the board noting the need to use €60mn (£52mn) to settle currency hedging contracts because of the US dollar strengthening against the euro. However, the incident reminds us of the risks that come with novel ways of generating income.

If the currency problems encountered by Princess seem quite specific to that trust, another challenge is that its payouts can rely on the fund generating cash by selling assets – something that proves difficult in tough market conditions like these. As Stifel analysts put it when the suspension was announced: “Dividend payments in the private equity sector are always a bit questionable given the portfolios don’t usually generate enough cash from revenue earnings to cover dividends, with these payments effectively being a repayment of capital.” Princess itself has pointed to challenging conditions “limiting the facilitation of asset sales”.