What infrastructure trusts want from Rishi Sunak

There are calls for clarity and a long-term vision from the government after months of uncertainty
November 10, 2022
  • Government policies have 'spooked' renewable energy investors
  • Stability would make the UK a more attractive market

The UK government needs to prioritise renewables and provide clarity on its plans for the infrastructure sector in order to restore investor confidence, infrastructure trust managers have argued.

From details of a potential revenue cap on renewable energy generators to commitment to sustained infrastructure investment and a focus on energy efficiency, sector leaders have quite the wish-list for the Sunak government. 

