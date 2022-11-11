An impasse at Mountview

During the housing boom of the mid-1930s, two brothers, Frank and Irving Sinclair, realised that old houses with sitting tenants could be bought cheaply. They formed a company, Mountview Estates (MTVW), and began buying properties in North London. Their plan was to keep them until they became vacant, and then sell them at a profit. Mountview still follows this strategy, and is still mostly owned by the Sinclair family, but it has a problem. The family is at odds with itself.

Rent controls dampened Mountview’s profits until they were replaced by planning regulations in 1968, but they were boosted by increasing house prices. In 1950, the average new house cost £1,891. By the time Duncan Sinclair, the son of one of the founders, joined the company in 1977, high inflation had pushed up the average cost to £19,925. After 1990, when he became the executive chairman, the market took off again and by 2015 the average price had risen tenfold again to £197,890.

The latest annual report says that the group now owns 1,824 properties subject to regulated tenancies, which are still gradually being sold off whenever tenants move out. It can only acquire more when others sell, because no new regulated tenancies have been created since the 1998 Housing Act. The company also owns 212 properties with life tenancies. These pay low, or even no rent, so were bought at a large discount to the value that they’d have with vacant possession. Besides these, it owns 256 more conventional assured tenancy properties and 1,177 freehold and leasehold ground units.