WH Smith reinstates dividend

WH Smith’s (SMWH) revenues returned to pre-pandemic levels in its year to 31 August, as the retailer benefited from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. This was seen in the 131 per cent increase in travel sales, as customers accessed the company’s stores at airports and train stations once again. However, the most eye-catching figure came in the trading data for the 10 weeks to 5 November. Travel, enlarged by the acquisition of US retailer Marshall Retail Group in 2019 and despite consumer spending headwinds, continued its strong performance and posted revenue that amounted to 148 per cent of 2019 levels. This supported the return of the dividend.