/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Young's momentum is promising

This was a robust half, despite challenging trading conditions
Young's momentum is promising
November 11, 2022
  • Dividend up
  • Costs hedged

It’s a tough time for the pub sector. Companies struggling with high pandemic debts and the post-lockdown trickling back of drinkers are now faced with surging energy bills and the cost of living crisis’ impact on demand. JD Wetherspoon (JDW) has been loss-making for three years and has started selling off pubs. But premium operator Young & Co’s Brewery’s (YNGA) looks well positioned despite facing the same headwinds as peers. It managed to raise its dividend and reduce leverage while investing £28.7mn into acquisitions and the existing estate in the half.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data