Young's momentum is promising

Dividend up

Costs hedged

It’s a tough time for the pub sector. Companies struggling with high pandemic debts and the post-lockdown trickling back of drinkers are now faced with surging energy bills and the cost of living crisis’ impact on demand. JD Wetherspoon (JDW) has been loss-making for three years and has started selling off pubs. But premium operator Young & Co’s Brewery’s (YNGA) looks well positioned despite facing the same headwinds as peers. It managed to raise its dividend and reduce leverage while investing £28.7mn into acquisitions and the existing estate in the half.