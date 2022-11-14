The UK’s smartest small caps: Wilmington

The UK is home to a myriad of trade publications. From the glamorous world of Drapers to the less glamorous world of Practical Pigs, there is a magazine out there for virtually every profession. It has been a punishing decade for the media sector, however, and many publications have been forced to consolidate or scrap their print editions in order to survive. Many of their former owners moved on years ago.

Where these owners ended up is worth investigating, however. At its peak, Relx (REL) published over 300 titles, including New Scientist and Variety. Now, it is primarily a data company, selling information and analytics tools to different industries. Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) and Informa (INF) – who used to own the 300-year-old shipping publication Lloyd’s List – have followed a similar trajectory.

The enormous archives of content and data owned by these companies – together with their attractive subscription models and loyal customers – now command a high price. Relx currently has a forward price/earnings ratio of almost 30, while Euromoney has recently been bought by two private equity firms for £1.6bn – about 21.5 times its Ebitda for the year to September 2021.