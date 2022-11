Chunky free cash flow growth

Vaping sales up by over a tenth

The share price performance of the big beasts of the tobacco world over the past 12 months has proved the defensive argument for the sector in sheer return terms. As much of the rest of the stock universe has been pushed into the red by the bear market, British American Tobacco (BATS) and Imperial Brands (IMB) have outperformed, with their shares up by a fifth and 27 per cent, respectively.