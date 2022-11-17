Fuller, Smith & Turner limits price increases

Post-period sales ahead of 2019

Net debt down

Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) sales in the half came in at 3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, which was in sharp contrast to competitor Young & Co’s Brewery (YNGA) which revealed in its own interim results last week that sales were 11 per cent ahead of 2019. Part of the story here is that Fuller’s has raised prices well below inflation in the bitter fight to attract custom, which has contributed to a mixed set of results as the premium pubs and hotels company deals with a challenging cost environment.