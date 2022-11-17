Investec gorges on interest rates

Interest income floats Investec's boat

Default provisions are rising

Investec (INVP) has always been something of an enigma for UK-based investors with the hybrid specialist banking, wealth management and asset management business model rarely moving in lockstep over the course of a business cycle. However, there were signs in these results that the combination of a cost-saving reorganisation program and a benign environment for interest rate margins in both the UK and its South African home market, meant the interims had a gloss that had largely gone missing in the past few years.