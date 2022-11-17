/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Investec gorges on interest rates

Understanding Investec’s business is never easy but rising interest rates seem to be helping
Investec gorges on interest rates
November 17, 2022
  • Interest income floats Investec's boat
  • Default provisions are rising 

Investec (INVP) has always been something of an enigma for UK-based investors with the hybrid specialist banking, wealth management and asset management business model rarely moving in lockstep over the course of a business cycle. However, there were signs in these results that the combination of a cost-saving reorganisation program and a benign environment for interest rate margins in both the UK and its South African home market, meant the interims had a gloss that had largely gone missing in the past few years.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data