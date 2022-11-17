The trade taboo

Brexit brought trade into the public sphere – but now we have abandoned it there

As the dust settles after Brexit and the pandemic, where next for UK trade?

The textbooks have it that there are five key ‘macroeconomic policy objectives’: low and stable inflation, sustainable growth, low unemployment, sound government finances and a satisfactory balance of payments position. Things are looking bad for the UK on all counts. So bad, in fact, that Rishi Sunak used his first speech as prime minister to declare that “our country is facing a profound economic crisis”.

Inflation remains above 10 per cent, and is expected to stay there for the next 12 months. The UK economy stands poised to enter a winter recession, and the government’s fiscal position is precarious – unfunded tax cuts proved Liz Truss’s undoing, and Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are striving desperately to restore economic credibility. Even our low unemployment rate is a double-edged sword: a tight labour market is fuelling domestic inflationary pressures and masking the UK’s inactivity problem. Trade, it seems, is the least of our worries. But it shouldn’t be.