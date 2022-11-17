When discounts signal a new buying opportunity

Discount widening badly affects investment trusts in market sell-offs

Could a margin of safety now exist to buy into exciting fund portfolios?

There is plenty more turmoil to be expected in financial markets, and any investor tempted to snap up what look like bargains now ought to steel themselves for volatility.

Discount widening is highly disconcerting in bad times and is the reason the Investors’ Chronicle Alpha investment trust selection criteria has underperformed both the FTSE All-Share and MSCI World indices in what has been a bad year for equities generally. But is it possible these discounts now represent a margin of safety for investors looking to buy into trusts that hold quality companies in their portfolios?