Prize draw terms and conditions 2022

Eligibility

These terms and conditions include all instructions of how to take part in the Investors’ Chronicle and The Association of Investment Companies Prize Draw (“Prize Draw”). By entering into the Prize Draw, Participants agree to these terms and conditions and acknowledge that failure to comply with them may result in disqualification. No purchase is necessary to enter.

The Prize Draw is open to participants in the UK only. Participants must be over 18 years of age. Directors, employees and immediate family members of employees of The Financial Times Limited (“FT”) and The Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”), and their associated companies and agencies are not eligible to take part in the Prize Draw.

The Prize Draw shall be void where prohibited by local laws or regulations, including where in FT’s or AIC’s reasonable opinion, we cannot accept an entry or provide a prize due to sanctions laws or banking restrictions. It is the responsibility of entrants to ensure that they are able to participate in the Prize Draw in compliance with local laws and regulations. To the fullest extent permitted by law, FT or AIC is not liable where an entrant has breached local laws and/or regulations in connection with the Prize Draw.

Prize Draw

The Prize Draw commences on 18 November 2022 and closes on 9 December 2022.

To enter the Prize Draw, visit investorschronicle.co.uk/prizedrawic and submit your completed entry form. Only one entry per person is permitted. AIC or FT is not responsible for late or incomplete entries or for entries not received.

One Winner will be selected at random from the valid entries submitted between the dates specified above.

Prize

The Winner shall receive £5,000 cash to be invested in an AIC member investment company of the winner’s choice. The chosen investment company must be a member of the Association of Investment Companies (the “Prize”).

Investment companies are equities whose value can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Any costs incurred in connection with the Prize are not included and are the responsibility of the Winner.

The result of the Prize Draw is final, and no correspondence will be entered into. The Prize is non-transferable, and non-refundable and any non-cash elements of the Prize have no cash value if not used.

Notification of Winner

The Winner will be notified by 16 December 2022 by AIC by email or phone, and AIC will provide details of how to claim the Prize. The Winner will receive the Prize within 15 days of the closing date of the Prize Draw. If the Prize is declined or unclaimed by the Winner, or if the Winner cannot be contacted from the details supplied within 3 business days of notification, a replacement winner may be chosen at the FT’s discretion and will be notified by AIC. The original entry that was chosen will then be forfeited. The Winner is responsible for confirming valid delivery details. FT and AIC will not be liable for any failure, delay or inability to contact the Winner.

The surname and county of the Winner will be available from 16 December 2022 upon receipt by the Financial Times of a self-addressed envelope at the following address: The Financial Times, Bracken House, 1 Friday Street, London EC4M 9BT, unless the winner notified FT at the time of entry that it objected to such information being made available.

Winners may be required to complete and return an eligibility form stating their age and residency details.

General

FT reserves the right to cancel, suspend or amend the Prize Draw, or any part of it (including these Terms and Conditions) or change the Prize (to one of equivalent or greater value) as required by the circumstances in FT’s sole discretion. FT reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who has not complied with the letter or the spirit of these Terms and Conditions. Any failure by FT to enforce any provision in these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

FT and AIC cannot accept responsibility for or liability arising from entrants taking part in the Prize Draw or for taking up (or not taking up) the Prize. FT and AIC give no warranty or guarantee in relation to the Prize and accept no responsibility or liability for the Prize being amended by FT. To the fullest extent permitted by law, FT and AIC exclude liability for all loss, damage or claim arising as a result of the Participant’s entry into the Prize Draw or use of the Prize (save in the case of death or personal injury caused by the negligence of FT).

Any personal data which may be submitted in an entry will be processed by FT in accordance with any applicable data protection legislation and the FT Privacy Policy, available at: https://help.ft.com/help/legal-privacy/privacy/. As set out in the FT Privacy Policy, we may share your personal data with our service providers including, for example, with any third party supplier of the Prize.

By entering the Prize Draw, entrants agree to hold FT and AIC harmless for liability, damages or claims for injury or loss to any person or property, relating to, directly or indirectly, participation in this Prize Draw, or claims based on publicity rights, third party intellectual property rights, defamation or invasion of privacy.

These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Disputes arising in connection with this Prize Draw shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

The promoter is The Association of Investment Companies, 9th Floor, 24 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4YY.

Investors’ Chronicle is a journalistic product which is for general information and entertainment purposes only. Our content does not constitute any form of advice, recommendation, representation, endorsement or arrangement by the Financial Times. It is not intended to be and should not be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment, purchase, sale or other decisions. Appropriate independent advice should be obtained before making any such decision, such as from a qualified financial adviser.