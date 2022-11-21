A better way to tax property

The core problem is that the existing housing stock is underused. Supporting the upgrade of the homes that we have, rather than a scattergun incentive to build for the sake of it, would increase energy efficiency and probably increase economic activity as well. VAT is currently topsy-turvy. Instead of charging it on materials for property maintenance and improvements, such as better insulation, it should be extended to complete new-builds.

Windfall taxes are popular, but not the most obvious one: to introduce a uniform capital gains tax on all homes, whether primary or secondary residences, and whether owned by individuals or companies. Your main home is currently exempt, yet the luck of the market decides by how much it will go up in value. That’s a windfall, and it can now be checked on Land Registry records in a way that was never possible years ago. How would levelling the playing field like this work in practice? The reform would require all companies that own residential property to register their major shareholders on the land register, and for all transfers of ownership to be registered (so that homes could no longer legally change hands simply by signing a deed). Owners might initially be reluctant to sell, but a phased-in change could bring homes more quickly to market as owners look for early sales to beat the promised tax rate rises.