Telecom Plus word of mouth marketing is spreading

Raised full-year profit guidance

Net debt distorted by government energy bill support scheme

Telecom Plus (TEP) bundles together energy, internet and insurance deals. The upshot of this is that the company can offer customers better deals than traditional energy providers because the diversification lowers the risk.

The affordability of Telecom Plus has made it a cost of living crisis beneficiary so far. For the six months to September, revenue was up 51 per cent to £562mn and adjusted pre-tax profit increased 22.5 per cent to £32.1mn. This was driven by an annualised customer growth rate of 24 per cent.