Jet2 soars on improving demand

Operating profit up 42 per cent on pre-pandemic levels

Share price has dropped by 17% this year

The revival in demand for air travel hasn’t been smooth, but it’s clear the low-cost operators have led the way.

Although flight numbers within Europe were 13.1 per cent lower during the summer than in 2019, low-cost carriers have also taken a much bigger share – 33.7 per cent in September, up from 32 per cent in the same month three years ago. Ryanair (IE:RYA) operated more than 10 per cent of all flights across Europe in the first nine months of this year, the intergovernmental body said.