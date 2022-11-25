The Autumn Statement's threshold freezes sound trivial. They're not.

Threshold freezes are set to leave 8mn people paying higher rate income tax

This represents a big – but muddled – change to the tax system

The art of taxation, so the old saying goes, lies in plucking the goose to obtain the largest possible amount of feathers with the smallest possible amount of hissing. ‘Stealth taxes’ tend to do a pretty good job on both fronts.

First to the hissing. Taxes are usually called ‘stealthy’ when they are collected in a way that means people might not realise they are paying them. The Autumn Statement saw the chancellor announce a series of innocuous-sounding “threshold freezes” to income tax, inheritance tax and national insurance. The threshold at which higher earners start to pay the 45p rate was also reduced from £150,000 to £125,140. Compared with the swashbuckling tax changes announced by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as part of the mini-Budget, the Autumn Statement’s “threshold freezes” sound positively insipid.