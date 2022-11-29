Devro snapped up at peak-pork

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that a German firm has tabled an offer for one of the world’s leading suppliers of sausage skins. Saria SE & Co, a privately owned multinational based in North Rhine-Westphalia, is offering shareholders in Devro (DVO) 316.1p in cash for each share held, valuing the company at £667mn on an enterprise basis. The offer represents a 65 per cent premium to the closing price on the day prior to the offer and has the unanimous backing of its board members. Shareholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced 2.9p interim payout; the company goes ex-dividend on 1 December.

Saria is one of the three independent arms of Rethmann SE & Co, a conglomerate which has been characterised as “the largest family business in Germany”. It probably doesn’t fall within the narrow definition of a Mittelstand enterprise, but the group has a long track record of successfully integrating bolt-on acquisitions and the rationale behind the deal is easy to appreciate.

Van Hessen, one of the businesses within the Saria group's food & pharma division, is a supplier of natural sausage casings and already acts as a distributor for Devro products in certain locales. But it was Devro’s extensive research and development back catalogue and its reputation for product innovation that swayed bosses at Saria, albeit not at any price. They would have certainly been aware that the Lanarkshire company’s sales volumes have suffered whenever pork prices have spiked. Back in March 2020, just as we were about to be plunged into lockdown, the company swung to a £21.8mn pre-tax loss for 2019 that was partly linked to the spread of African Swine Fever and its consequent impact on prices.