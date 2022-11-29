/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Greencore's sales boosted by price increases

But while volumes are recovering, they are yet to reach 2019 levels again
Greencore's sales boosted by price increases
November 29, 2022
  • Dividend not reinstated
  • Free cash flow down

Revenues soared ahead of pre-pandemic levels at Greencore (GNC) as the convenience foods manufacturer put through double-digit price increases and enjoyed the benefits of new business wins. Investors will also be cheered by more share buybacks, with a new £15mn programme confirmed. But the shares were marked down by 8 per cent on results day, after the company revealed that volumes were still below 2019 postings and warned in its outlook statement that “the impact of [the cost of living crisis and the challenging macro environment] has not yet been fully absorbed by the consumer”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data