Greencore's sales boosted by price increases

Dividend not reinstated

Free cash flow down

Revenues soared ahead of pre-pandemic levels at Greencore (GNC) as the convenience foods manufacturer put through double-digit price increases and enjoyed the benefits of new business wins. Investors will also be cheered by more share buybacks, with a new £15mn programme confirmed. But the shares were marked down by 8 per cent on results day, after the company revealed that volumes were still below 2019 postings and warned in its outlook statement that “the impact of [the cost of living crisis and the challenging macro environment] has not yet been fully absorbed by the consumer”.