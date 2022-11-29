Today's Markets: European shares try to follow Asian bounce higher

Equities regain some poise as China steps up vaccination calls

Hawkish Fed chatter hits US shares

Oil rebounds

China and its covid response are driving the headlines. The Hang Seng led a charge for Asian equities overnight, jumping 5 per cent after Chinese health officials encouraged the elderly to get vaccinated – no big changes but they cannot reverse it all at once; getting the elderly vaccinated is job one. Mainland shares +2-3 per cent. There is unease about supply chain implications from ongoing restrictions and rising cases; and concern about what protests against the government could mean for risk. But there is also a sense that the direction of travel can only be towards easing restrictions sometime in the New Year. When exactly that will be depends on many things, not least the pace of vaccinations, but it seems likely to regime will have to relent at some point.

Hawkish Fed comments didn’t help lift the mood yesterday on Wall Street. St Louis Fed president James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the FOMC, said markets were “under-pricing risk that the FOMC will have to be more aggressive rather than less aggressive in order to tame the substantial inflation in the US”. This chimes with my own view that inflation will be stickier and the Fed will need to keep going for longer than the market currently expects. NY Fed president John Williams stressed inflation was still too high and predicted unemployment could rise as high as 5 per cent next year, from 3.7 per cent last month. Given there are 11m jobs in the US, this implies a pretty seismic fallout in the jobs market that only higher for longer rate hikes could achieve, surely? All the major indices fell around 1.5 per cent on Monday, the Dow just reversing off the August swing high at 34,300.