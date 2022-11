Margins hit by 'niche product' woes

UK capacity increases significantly

The share price of Treatt (TET) has retraced slightly since August when it announced that full-year profits would come up short of earlier guidance. In the event, adjusted pre-tax profits were down 27.1 per cent year on year to £15.3mn, although the difficult transition from an improved top line is best illustrated by the 610 basis point reduction in the gross margin.