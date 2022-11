Operating profit up by 39 per cent

Good progress in the US

It is not immediately obvious why shares in Future (FUTR) fell by 6 per cent after investors read the group’s annual results. In the year to 30 September 2022, revenue grew by more than a third to £825mn and adjusted operating profit jumped by 39 per cent to £272mn. Cash is still flowing strongly, the group has upped its dividend yet again, and its content is reaching one in three people online in the UK and the US.