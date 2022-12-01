Auction Technology Group swings to profit

High demand for second-hand industrial products

Art & antiques division under pressure

Auction Technology Group (ATG) runs seven online platforms, which connect 2,300 auction houses with potential bidders. The websites deal in everything from tractors and dining tables to oil paintings and Rolex watches, and all products are vetted before sale.

ATG’s full-year figures are flattered by the acquisition of LiveAuctioneers – an arts & antiques marketplace – last October. However, to aid comparisons, the group also includes results as if the acquisition had occurred a year earlier. On this pro-forma basis, revenue still grew by 11 per cent, pushing the group into profitability.