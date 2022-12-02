/
LADbible’s route to adulthood

In the third instalment of our smart small-caps spotlight series, Jemma Slingo speaks to Abrdn’s Abby Glennie about the power of viral videos
LBG Media (LBG) is better known by the name of its first creation: LADbible. It has been 10 years since the company was dreamt up by a Leeds University student, however, and laddishness has matured into something more grown-up, defying fears that the business was a fleeting success story in the blizzard of the internet. 

Corporate life has ushered in new problems, though. Since listing on Aim in December 2021, LBG has lost over 70 cent of its value, and we recently downgraded the group to a ‘sell’ over fears that it is expanding too fast and that its youthful audience will lose interest. There is an alternative take, however. Abby Glennie, deputy head of smaller companies at Abrdn, has sung the praises of the media group, which claims to get more views than the BBC, Vice and the MailOnline combined. 

 

