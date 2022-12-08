/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

DS Smith grows profits despite box volume decline

The packaging company generated almost £1bn of extra revenue by increasing the price of its products
DS Smith grows profits despite box volume decline
December 8, 2022
  • Overall market "worse than originally expected"
  • Costs up by £779mn

DS Smith’s (SMDS) interim results encapsulate the puzzle of packaging companies. On the one hand, the report is filled with excellent numbers. Revenue is up 28 per cent year on year, and is 35 per cent higher than the group’s pre-Covid benchmark. This has translated into excellent profit growth: adjusted operating profit comfortably exceeded the group’s £400mn expectations, which were themselves upgraded in October. Meanwhile, dividends have been hiked by 25 per cent. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data