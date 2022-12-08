DS Smith grows profits despite box volume decline

Overall market "worse than originally expected"

Costs up by £779mn

DS Smith’s (SMDS) interim results encapsulate the puzzle of packaging companies. On the one hand, the report is filled with excellent numbers. Revenue is up 28 per cent year on year, and is 35 per cent higher than the group’s pre-Covid benchmark. This has translated into excellent profit growth: adjusted operating profit comfortably exceeded the group’s £400mn expectations, which were themselves upgraded in October. Meanwhile, dividends have been hiked by 25 per cent.