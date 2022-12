Dividend raised

Freight cost pressures easing

Focusrite (TUNE) grew headline sales with the help of the post-pandemic rebound in live events and the integration of acquisitions, but cost headwinds blew pre-tax profits and gross margin (which fell by 310 basis points to 45.3 per cent) in the wrong direction. The market marked down the shares by 9 per cent as a result, despite the music and audio products company bumping up the dividend.