Profits up across both divisions

Acquisitions are bearing fruit

The market was underwhelmed by Begbies Traynor’s (BEG) half-year results: shares in the insolvency specialist dipped by 6 per cent in wake of publication. This might be to do with the state of the insolvency market. Management said the number of administrations in England and Wales – which are typically more complex than liquidations, and are thus more lucrative – remain 35 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels.