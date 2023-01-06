/
technology

Nanoco shares leap after Samsung settlement

US IP theft trial put on hold pending signing of 'binding agreement'
January 6, 2023

Shares in Nanoco (NANO) jumped 39 per cent after the company reached a settlement in its long-running litigation case with Samsung (KR:005930).

Nanoco, which makes cadmium-free quantum dots used in infra-red sensors and TVs, had been pursuing intellectual property infringement cases against Samsung in both the US and German courts. A trial was due to begin in the US today (6 January) but a stay was agreed after the two sides entered into a ‘no-fault settlement’.

A “binding agreement” with the South Korean electronics manufacturer is due to be signed within the next 30 days, Nanoco said.

