Nanoco shares leap after Samsung settlement

Shares in Nanoco (NANO) jumped 39 per cent after the company reached a settlement in its long-running litigation case with Samsung (KR:005930).

Nanoco, which makes cadmium-free quantum dots used in infra-red sensors and TVs, had been pursuing intellectual property infringement cases against Samsung in both the US and German courts. A trial was due to begin in the US today (6 January) but a stay was agreed after the two sides entered into a ‘no-fault settlement’.

A “binding agreement” with the South Korean electronics manufacturer is due to be signed within the next 30 days, Nanoco said.