Games Workshop posts record sales

Games Workshop's (GAW) shares were boosted last month by the announcement of a deal in principle with Amazon (US:AMZN) that would possibly bring the miniature wargame manufacturer’s fantasy world to film and television screens. Part of the reason the shares were marked down by 5 per cent after the release of these half-year results was the lack of news on the signing of a contract with the tech giant, which house broker Peel Hunt thinks “could bring material royalties as well as broaden the reach of Warhammer”. How long this process will take, and when fee income will flow through to Games Workshop, remains to be seen. And an overall fall in profits in the period, driven by a poorer licensing fee performance, also hit investor sentiment.