Recruiters struggle as businesses cut back on hires

PageGroup and Robert Walters report a drop in "candidate and client confidence” as companies turn to contractors
January 11, 2023
  • Gross profit growth has slowed
  • Businesses are seeking temporary staff

Recruitment giants have had a rocky start to 2023. In recent days, PageGroup (PAGE) and Robert Walters (RWA) have downgraded their full-year profit forecasts, warning that businesses are reining in their hiring plans and candidates are losing confidence.

Momentum at Robert Walters slowed in the three months to 31 December 2022, with gross profit – often referred to as net fee income – rising by 8 per cent year on year, compared with 18 per cent the previous quarter. It was an even gloomier story at PageGroup, where gross profit grew by just 3.5 per cent year on year, compared with 14 per cent in quarter three. 

