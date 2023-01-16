There's still a lot wrong with the economy even if inflation falls

Forecasts suggest that UK inflation should halve over the next 12 months

But economists warn that there could still be surprises in store

Can we really be confident that inflation is on its way back down? Rishi Sunak seems to be. In an early January speech, he set out his priorities for the UK – and inflation had top billing. Sunak pledged that “we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security”. Despite introducing no new policy measures, Sunak pledged that “these are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not”. Has he made himself a hostage to fortune?

At the time of going to press, UK inflation was at 10.7 per cent, meaning that for Sunak’s objective to be met, consumer price index (CPI) inflation must fall to 5.35 per cent by the end of the year. At first glance, this seems to be a fairly safe bet, as the chart below shows. The Bank of England forecasts that inflation will fall to 5.2 per cent by Q4, due to falling energy prices, increasing ‘economic slack’ and rising unemployment. Consensus estimates from the Treasury put the figure slightly lower at 5.1 per cent, while the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts see it falling to 3.8 per cent, thanks to differing assumptions about the path of interest rates.