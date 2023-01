NSTA said 76 companies submitted 115 bids across 258 blocks, compared with 104 bids in 2019

Focus is fields near existing infrastructure, meaning developers can get to production quickly

Oil and gas companies have committed to investing in North Sea oil exploration squashing fears the energy windfall tax would halt new investment.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which hands out UK offshore oil and gas permits, said its latest funding round matched the previous one from 2019.