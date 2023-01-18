/
Gateley 'cautiously confident' after sales rise

The legal services group is bulking up its consultancy division
January 18, 2023
  • Staff costs under control
  • Cash depleted by acquisitions 

The legal sector was plagued by fears about recruitment and demand last year, and a profit warning from Knights (KGH) weighed heavily on all listed law firms. However, Gateley’s (GTLY) half-year results look reassuringly robust. Legal services revenue grew entirely organically by 8.2 per cent, while management is using acquisitions to bulk up the group’s consultancy arm. This seems to be working: non-legal revenues jumped by 105 per cent in the period (20 per cent of which was organic) meaning consultancy now generates about a quarter of group sales.

