China Inc to fund new Kodal lithium mine

Another UK-listed miner has welcomed Chinese capital as companies turn abroad for cash hunting for raw materials to fuel the electric vehicle industry.

Kodal Minerals (KOD) will give Chinese firm Hainan Group a 51 per cent of its Bougouni mine in Mali in exchange for $100mn (£81mn). The company will also take a 15 per cent stake in Kodal, through a 100 per cent premium share subscription worth almost $18mn. The miner’s shares were up 36 per cent on the news.

Last year, Kodal announced its quick route to production to take advantage of high lithium prices. The company will use $65mn to build a processing plant at Bougouni, with the rest of the cash to go into working capital.