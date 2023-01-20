Netflix share price jumps as CEO Reed Hastings steps down

Netflix (US:NFLX) co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as chief executive after leading it for more than 20 years, as his company posted surprisingly positive quarter numbers.

Hastings has run the company since it posted DVDs to customers, and has overseen its evolution into a Hollywood power player. He will take on the executive chair role.

His replacement as co-chief executive is COO Greg Peters, who will work alongside current co-chief Ted Sarandos. The decision comes at a time a flux at the streaming company: the share price has dropped by more than a third in the past 12 months due to stagnating subscriber growth. The company created a new cheaper ad-supported service in response.