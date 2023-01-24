/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

South32 impresses despite inventory build

Shipping delays have fed through to a drag on working capital
South32 impresses despite inventory build
January 24, 2023
  • Industrial action constrained port activity in South Africa
  • Management has kept a lid on operating costs

When South32 (S32) was spun out of BHP Billiton midway through 2015, the then chairman, Jac Nasser, said that the demerger would not only simplify the group structure, but that it had “the potential to unlock shareholder value”. In the event, shareholders in the demerged entity, essentially comprised of the assets from the Billiton rump, have fared nearly as well as their counterparts in its more illustrious cousin.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data