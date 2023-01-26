/
Diageo faced by stuttering US growth

The drinks giant trumped sales expectations despite softening US demand
January 26, 2023
  • Pricing power in evidence
  • US slowdown spooks the market

Could it be said that Diageo (DGE) benefits from what’s termed a ‘competitive moat?’ Shareholders in the stock might point to the value of its iconic brands, such as Guinness and Johnnie Walker, the latter of which accounts for over one-fifth of all Scotch whiskies sold worldwide. And sheer scale, itself, can ward off meaningful competition; it’s easy enough to start up a hooch business, but it’s nigh impossible to go up against a global business with material advantages in marketing, pricing power and logistics. You get some idea of that pricing power through an average five-year operating margin of 30.7 per cent.

