Diageo faced by stuttering US growth

Pricing power in evidence

US slowdown spooks the market

Could it be said that Diageo (DGE) benefits from what’s termed a ‘competitive moat?’ Shareholders in the stock might point to the value of its iconic brands, such as Guinness and Johnnie Walker, the latter of which accounts for over one-fifth of all Scotch whiskies sold worldwide. And sheer scale, itself, can ward off meaningful competition; it’s easy enough to start up a hooch business, but it’s nigh impossible to go up against a global business with material advantages in marketing, pricing power and logistics. You get some idea of that pricing power through an average five-year operating margin of 30.7 per cent.