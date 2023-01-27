Oil investors will benefit from fanciful decarbonisation policies

On the same day that Harbour Energy (HBR) revealed plans to scale back its Aberdeen workforce due to the government's windfall tax on profits, Sir Keir Starmer announced that an incoming Labour government would stop investing in new UK oil and gas fields altogether.

The news would have been welcomed by activists at the Just Stop Oil coalition and, perhaps by extension, the board of trustees of The National Gallery. However, the policy position is unlikely to meet with the approval of investors, or at least those who remain sceptical about the practical steps needed to achieve a meaningful energy transition.

Harbour Energy is the largest independent operator in the North Sea with an output of around 210,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 93 per cent of which is extracted from offshore UK assets. The company’s liquid hydrocarbon production is equivalent to 8 per cent of daily liquid fuel demand in the UK, to say nothing of its natural gas output. On that scale, it could realistically be described as a strategic energy asset. So, the company’s parallel decision not to submit bids as part of the latest North Sea licensing round will also force investors to reconsider their long-term exposure to the region.