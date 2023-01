Commodity price volatility drives top-line

Post period-end purchase of Sweetfuels Ltd

Steady as she goes for NWF Group (NWF), the Cheshire-based food, feed, and fuel distributor. All three business segments traded ahead of management expectations for the half-year, giving rise to a 44 per cent increase in group profits to £6.2mn once exceptional items, amortisation, and pension costs were excluded.