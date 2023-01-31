‘Man from the Provy’ has gone but lenders’ issues have not

The “man from the provvy” cliché that encapsulated more than 140 years of doorstep lending seems to have been comprehensively put to rest by Provident Financial (PFG).

Even if the doorstop routine was continuing, it would be the Vanquis Banking Group knocking, although the company announced it would stop the practice in 2021.

While the change does not mean that Vanquis will end its focus on what is basically sub-prime lending, regulatory pressures and a political focus on high interest rates meant that the traditional doorstep model was simply no longer viable for a listed company.