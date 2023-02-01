/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Glencore cranks up production in Q4

A mixed bag on the production front coupled with a boom in coal prices
Glencore cranks up production in Q4
February 1, 2023
  • Political strife and weather hit production volumes
  • Coal prices surge through 2023 and remain favourable

Glencore (GLEN) has beaten production forecasts for the last quarter of 2022, and reiterated 2023 guidance despite some headwinds at its mines. That's probably a decent outcome given industry-wide issues. Across the globe, copper producers have struggled in the face of weather disruption, industrial unrest, and an ongoing decline in ore grades. That last factor is doubly significant given the metal’s centrality to energy transition policies.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data