Glencore cranks up production in Q4

Political strife and weather hit production volumes

Coal prices surge through 2023 and remain favourable

Glencore (GLEN) has beaten production forecasts for the last quarter of 2022, and reiterated 2023 guidance despite some headwinds at its mines. That's probably a decent outcome given industry-wide issues. Across the globe, copper producers have struggled in the face of weather disruption, industrial unrest, and an ongoing decline in ore grades. That last factor is doubly significant given the metal’s centrality to energy transition policies.