Mattioli Woods stays braced

Recurring revenues remain solid

Acquisitions start to pay off

The trials and tribulations in asset management are well documented over the past 12 months. While the big companies have struggled, smaller players like Mattioli Woods (MTW) have held the line against wholesale asset price falls and customer withdrawals, though even MTW recorded a 2 per cent fall in client assets to £14.6bn. In such a difficult market, the key differentiator seems to be whether asset managers also class themselves as general wealth managers, as this market segment has proved to be far more stable.