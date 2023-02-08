/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Ashmore rides rising stock markets

The company's long winter started before the rest of the market’s, but signs of spring are palpable
Ashmore rides rising stock markets
February 8, 2023
  • Outflows continue
  • Dollar strength moderating

The general greening up of share indices around the world over the past three months has lifted emerging market specialist Ashmore (ASHM) from its long slump – at least as far as its share price is concerned. On the other hand, investor appetite for higher-risk emerging market debt and equities has not quite returned to pre-pandemic levels as the market waits on the immediate impact of China’s reopening before placing a definitive stake. This was reflected in the 11 per cent attrition in Ashmore’s assets under management (AUM), which stood at $57.2bn (£47.6bn) at the end of the half.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data