Ashmore rides rising stock markets

- Outflows continue
- Dollar strength moderating
The general greening up of share indices around the world over the past three months has lifted emerging market specialist Ashmore (ASHM) from its long slump – at least as far as its share price is concerned. On the other hand, investor appetite for higher-risk emerging market debt and equities has not quite returned to pre-pandemic levels as the market waits on the immediate impact of China’s reopening before placing a definitive stake. This was reflected in the 11 per cent attrition in Ashmore’s assets under management (AUM), which stood at $57.2bn (£47.6bn) at the end of the half.